Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave
West St. Paul, MN
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave.
West St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave.
West St. Paul, MN
Jack Mathias HINDERSCHEID


1929 - 2019
Born December 11, 1929 – went to heaven July 26, 2019, age 89. He passed away surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by Son Mark, Mother Mildred, Father Henry, aunt Evie, and son-in-law Ron. He is survived by his loving wife Lois of 47 years, his children and stepchildren, Pat (Jane), Cathi, Paul (Rita), Mary Kay (Dave), Mike (Suzanne), John (Noralynn), Kathy (Bill), Tom (Patty), Jim (Vicki), Julie (Greg), and 32 Grandchildren, 51+1 great grandchildren, and other loving relatives and friends. Jack was an alumnus of Cretin and Monroe High Schools class of 1948. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, was a member of the Chosin Few and a lifetime friend to seven fellow Marines, all from Monroe High School. He was a loving Father, excellent steel salesman, avid Vikings fan, and had a passion for golf, having been a member of Highland Golf Club for 70 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 31 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation AT CHURCH 4-8 PM Tuesday and 1 hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph's Church or Mary Jo Copeland's Sharing & Caring Hands.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 29, 2019
