Jack passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2019 after a 16 year battle with carcinoid. Jack was born November 20, 1930 to John and Gladys Lees in Jamestown, ND. After living in Minot, the family moved to Fargo where Jack graduated from high school in 1948. He attended NDSU and UND before graduating from Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago. After an internship at Anker Hospital in St. Paul he spent two years in the Air Force as a flight surgeon. He returned to St. Paul and completed a residency in ObGyn.. He started practice at the Marshfield Clinic but returned to St. Paul two years later to join Lilliburg and Adams in the practice later known as Adams, Lees, McCreary and Strom. He retired from practice in 1999 but his love of medicine brought him back as an OB hospitalist at United Hospital where he worked until the age of 80. Over the years Jack delivered thousands of babies and taught gyn surgery to over 100 residents. He was beloved by his patients and the residents to whom he gave generously of his time and skill. Jack loved his family, medicine, hunting, sports (especially softball) and pets. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gracia; daughter Betsey; and brother Doug. He is survived by wife Patricia Mills; sons Chris (Ann) and Mason (Jodi); daughters Heather (Lonnie) and Dr. Katie Lees; three granddaughters (Linden, Tillie, and Gemma); brother David (Alice); sister Judy Herborn; and cats Boo and NomNom. A service celebrating Jack's life will be held in the fall. Announcement later. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society or Ducks Unlimited. Jack was kind to everyone.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019