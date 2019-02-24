|
Age 80 of St. Paul, MN Passed peacefully in the comfort of home and surrounded by family on February 6, 2019. Jack was born July 2, 1938 in Ashland, KY. After obtaining a bachelor's degree (University of Kentucky) he moved to Minnesota in 1961 to study poultry genetics at the University of Minnesota with Dr. Robert Shoffner and worked as a research scientist in genetics until retirement in 2001. A career highlight was travel to Antarctica to collect samples to analyze chromosomes of seals and penguins in the 1970s. Jack was introduced to fishing by his grandfather Samuel Otis Sr. and fishing remained a passion of his along with deer hunting. He loved bird watching, camping, bowling (Go Gamebirds!!), winning at croquet and watching Gopher basketball and hockey. Jack was a well-respected man, who loved his family and friends. His love of the outdoors was instilled in his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Laura Eula (Greene) and Samuel Clay Otis Jr. Survived by wife of 31 years, Sally Noll; children Terence (Valora) Otis, Sharon (Anthony) Howe, James (Catherine) Otis; siblings Jill Kirtley, William (Ruth) Otis, Richard (Donna) Otis, Mollye (Richard Zue) Otis; former spouse Mary Ellen (Milner) Otis; grandchildren Jason (Julie) Otis, Matthew (Christina) Otis, Ryan (Eliza), Hunter (Nicole) Otis, Andrew (Emily) Otis, Daniel Otis, Magdalyn Howe, Samuel Howe; 10 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cedarholm Community Building, 2323 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113 on Saturday, March 23 from Noon to 2:30pm with a tribute to Jack starting at 12:15 pm followed by a light lunch. Memorials preferred to HealthPartners Hospice or to the Department of Animal Science, University of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019