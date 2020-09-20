1/1
Jack (John) SULLIVAN
Age 77 of Turtle Lake, WI Formerly of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2020. Graduate of Cretin 1960, Grand Knight of St. Ann's Turtle Lake, Irish man. Greatly missed by partner, Pam Nelson; children, Michael (Shannon) Sullivan, Pat, Shawn (Kurt) Johnson, and Bridget (Joe) Hammond; grand children, Brendan (Bailey), Ben, Devyn, Anne, Katherine, Mitchell, Levi, Ava, Braden, and Liam; and brother, Dennis. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Margaret; and sister, Colleen Hogan. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. The public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy of all who wish to pay their respects. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Church of St. Michael Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Interment at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Michael
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Michael
