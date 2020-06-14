Of Maplewood/Woodbury Passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by his parents Eleanor and Vernon, his wife Fayette, son John and sister-in-law Judy. He will live on in the hearts of his siblings Jerry, Jim (Carol) and Judith (Mike), his daughter-in-law AnnMarie, granddaughters Elizabeth, Clara and Katherine, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jack was a native of St. Paul, graduated from Johnson High School, began his career at 3M and retired after 39 years of service as a Tape Customer Engineer with numerous patents to his name. Jack had a passion for life and enjoyed his family, classic car restoration, fishing, weekly golf outings and community involvement where he was a long standing member of the Woodbury Lion's Club. Jack was particularly proud of his 1948 Lincoln that he spent years restoring.Our sincerest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at The Shores of Lake Phalen and Intrepid USA Hospice. Due to the current restrictions regarding indoor gatherings, a private service will be held at O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00am. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery, 2505 Minnehaha Ave E., St. Paul, MN following the service at 12:30pm and all are welcome to join the family there. Please park in a line in front of the office and we will proceed from there. In lieu of flowers we gratefully accept memorials to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.