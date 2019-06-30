Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Jack William (John) SCHALLY


1930 - 2019
Jack William (John) SCHALLY Obituary
Died June 25, 2019. Born October 10, 1930 to John and Margaret (Shepard) Schally, the first of five siblings. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Jerry (Gerald) and Fritz (George), wife of 59 years Janet (Kastner) and son-in-law Eric Nyquist. Survived by sisters Margie and Carroll, children Todd (Nonda) Henshaw, Kristin Nyquist, Monika Schally and Jennifer Tuckner. Grandchildren Heather (Noah) Hakl, Bethany Henshaw, Cameron Nyquist, Peter (Allie) Nyquist, Madeline Nyquist, Cassandra Tuckner, Jonathan Tuckner and great niece Stacey (Ron) Koenig. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 8 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Burial with mili-tary honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Reception to follow at Tiffany's Sport Lounge, 2051 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 30 to July 7, 2019
