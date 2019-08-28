Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Jackie Hernandez LAUNDERVILLE

Jackie Hernandez LAUNDERVILLE Obituary
Age 80, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly 8/24/19 Survived by husband, Nicolas Hernandez; children, Tammy (Greg) Poole, Heidi Hayes, Tommy (Mandi) Schwartz, and Theresa (Troy) Schwartz; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richie, Randy, Gary and Sandy Launderville; many other family and friends. Service Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment Evergreen Memorial. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019
