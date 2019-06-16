|
Age 4 of New Brighton Passed away June 11, 2019 Beloved, precious son of Doug and Shannon (Winters) Pahr. Survived by his parents and puppy Pio; great grandparents Melvin & Edythe Friedrich and Wilma Winters; grandparents David & Valerie Pahr, Sally Pahr & Dennis McKnite, Keith & Lee Ann Winters; Uncle Brian & Aunt Melanie, and Cousin Tenley and Uncle Scott Winters; and many other family & friends. Preceded in death by great grandparents Roland and Carol Alt, Allen & Isabelle Haas, Richard & Janet Pahr, and Kenneth Winters. Jackson was born on October 14, 2014 and was a loved little boy who showed us every day how much he loved the life God had given him. He brought so much joy and laughter to everyone's life he touched. He continues to do so through his organ and tissue donations. Now go out and follow Jackson's example: Say "hi" to strangers. Be goofy and laugh often. Love and include everyone. And finally, give the best hugs and kisses to those you love dearly. Visitation Friday, June 21 from 1-3PM at Eagle Brook Church–Blaine, MN (3603 95th Ave NE) followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 M. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019