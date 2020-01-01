Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WOODBURY
9925 Bailey Road
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WOODBURY
9925 Bailey Road
Jacob HANSON Obituary
Age 21 Jacob found his peace on December 29, 2019. He will be missed by the love of his life Ceci, parents Joy Crockett & Chris Hanson (Kym), brother Brady Hanson (Molly), grandparents Kenny & Carol Stanton, Larry & Terri Hanson and Cathy & Jim Bongard and extended family & friends. Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, January 3rd at 6:00 pm at RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WOODBURY, 9925 Bailey Road with visitation one hour before. Private interment Cottage Grove Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 1, 2020
