Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
CROSSROADS CHURCH
5900 Woodbury Dr.
Woodbury, MN
Jacob Joseph RAYMOND

Jacob Joseph RAYMOND Obituary
"Jake" ~ Age 30 Army Veteran. Died on July 11, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandson, son, brother and friend. Survived by wife, Kristine; children, Aiden, Emmet and Ruth; parents, Brad and Anne; brothers, Chad (Dena), Jeff, Joe (Kirsten), Josh; any many beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew and friends. Jake was very proud and honored to serve in the US Army from 2006 to 2012 when he was medically discharged due to an injury he sustained in Ranger training. He loved hanging out with family, adventuring with his wife and cherished reading bedtime stories to his children. He will be deeply missed. Funeral Service Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:00 am at CROSSROADS CHURCH, 5900 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, 4-7PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and one hour prior to Service at church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
