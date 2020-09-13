1/1
Jacqueline A. PIHL
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80, of North Oaks Died Monday September 7th, 2020 Born on July 24th, 1940 in St. Paul, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Iver and Sylvia Edwall Ostrom and sister of the late Gloria Burnett. A life-long resident of Minnesota, Jacqueline was a teacher, world traveler and volunteer. Her love of education in all forms led her to read voraciously. She was also a music lover and could frequently be found playing her piano for hours. Her family was a constant focus and she especially enjoyed time at the family cabin. In her later years she made her home with her cousin the late Hugo Sundstrom. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Allison and Todd, their spouses Edward Wollack and Amy Secor and her beloved grandchildren Alex and Andrew Wollack. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the North Oaks Children's Hospital Guild II, 347 North Smith Ave, Suite 501, St. Paul, MN 55102, her long-time charity. 651-631-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved