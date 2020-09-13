Age 80, of North Oaks Died Monday September 7th, 2020 Born on July 24th, 1940 in St. Paul, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Iver and Sylvia Edwall Ostrom and sister of the late Gloria Burnett. A life-long resident of Minnesota, Jacqueline was a teacher, world traveler and volunteer. Her love of education in all forms led her to read voraciously. She was also a music lover and could frequently be found playing her piano for hours. Her family was a constant focus and she especially enjoyed time at the family cabin. In her later years she made her home with her cousin the late Hugo Sundstrom. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Allison and Todd, their spouses Edward Wollack and Amy Secor and her beloved grandchildren Alex and Andrew Wollack. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the North Oaks Children's Hospital Guild II, 347 North Smith Ave, Suite 501, St. Paul, MN 55102, her long-time charity. 651-631-2727