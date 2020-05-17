Age 56, Passed Away on May 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Born in Stillwater, she was the daughter of David and Beverly. She graduated from North St. Paul high school and spent most of her working career as a daycare provider. She was an avid sports fan with a desire to travel and see all MLB stadiums. Jackie will be remembered for her love, nurture and smile. Jackie is survived by her children Jeff, Kelsey and Brody. She was preceded in death by her father, David and mother, Beverly. A private ceremony was held in her honor at Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.