Age 94, of Isle Formerly of Little Canada Jackie passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Sr.; grandson, Patrick; and step-grandson, Nathan Bliss. Survived by children, Michael, Donald Jr. (Jacalyn), Thomas (Karen), Barbara (Larry) Bliss; 8 grand children; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marge. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 26 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from June 19 to June 23, 2019