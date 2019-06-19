Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Jacqueline (Nathe) CALLIES

Jacqueline (Nathe) CALLIES Obituary
Age 94, of Isle Formerly of Little Canada Jackie passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Sr.; grandson, Patrick; and step-grandson, Nathan Bliss. Survived by children, Michael, Donald Jr. (Jacalyn), Thomas (Karen), Barbara (Larry) Bliss; 8 grand children; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marge. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 26 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from June 19 to June 23, 2019
