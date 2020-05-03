Jacqueline (Jacque) Claire Klein, loving wife of John Klein and devoted mother of five children, died peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Jacque was born on February 19,1933 in Faulkton, South Dakota to Joseph and Angeline Bowar, the youngest of eleven children. Jacque graduated from Faulkton High School in 1951. She earned her RN degree from Presentation School of Nursing in Aberdeen, SD in 1954. While in nurses training, Jacque met the love of her life, John Klein. They were married September 6, 1956. Together, they made their home in South St. Paul and raised five children: Larry, Tony, Mary Pat, Kevin and Ann. Jacque's greatest joy in life was being with John and their children, grandchildren and great grand children. She was guided by a strong Catholic faith, volunteering for many church activities. She was a founding member of the Eucharistic Apostles of the Divine Mercy at Holy Trinity parish, as well as a member of the church choir and Holy Trinity Council of Catholic Women. She loved music, especially family sing-a-longs, and sang in a variety of groups. She enjoyed quilting and making pajamas for her grand and great grand children. Her "pagrammas" were a highlight at Christmas. Jacque's professional life was always in nursing. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital, Divine Redeemer Hospital and finally Children's Hospital surgery department until her retirement in 1989. Jacque is preceded in death by both parents, her husband John, sisters Marie Lucille, Generva, Marion, Miriam, and Beth; brothers Karl, Earl, Gerald, and Ray. She is survived by her brother, Joe, her five children, Larry (Martha), Tony (Mary), Mary Pat (Al) Roberts, Kevin (Amy), and Ann (Greg) Fritz, her grandchildren Dan (Caitlin) Klein, Emily (Kevin) Sachs, Sam (Paula) Klein, Dylan Longley, Angie Klein; Sarah (Brian) Jastram, Nick Klein, Marty (Sophia) Klein; Andy Roberts, Charlie (Kate) Roberts, Tony (fiance Alyssa) Roberts; Henry Klein, Sophie Klein, Grace Klein, Anna Klein; Adam Fritz, Nora Fritz, and Claire Fritz; and great-grandchildren Lily and Calvin Jastram; McKinley, Bryson and Remington Sachs; Rylan Klein; Nancy and Barrett Klein. Our beloved Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma always had a smile on her face, arms open for a hug and a prayer in her heart. Please join us spiritually ae we celebrate Jacque's life with a private Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Monday, May 4th, at the Church of St. Augustine, South St. Paul. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity School Scholarship Fund or Holy Trinity Council of Catholic Women (CCW) www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store