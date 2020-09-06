Longtime West St. Paul resident, age 93. Passed away after a long illness on September 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Donald B. Swanson; parents, J. Alfred and Ethel Fritsche; daughter, Sharon; and brother, Jim Fritsche. Survived by daughter, Laurel (Chuck) Watt; sons, Paul and Eric (Rashid); grandsons, Ian Villa-Watt (Priscilla) and Andrew Watt; granddaughter, Sarah Swanson; and sister-in-law, Pat Fritsche. A proud West Sider, Jackie graduated from Humboldt High School ('44) and Hamline University ('48). After graduation from Hamline, she was employed by Ramsey County as a social worker and in later years worked at the West St. Paul branch of the Dakota County Library with people she treasured. She loved her peonies, the Minnesota Twins, mysteries, and laughing with her three grandchildren. Her family is grateful to the staff at the Willows of Ramsey Hill and Interim Hospice for their loving care, especially Denise. Due to Covid-19, a small family graveside service has been held. Memorials preferred to Jackie's church home for the past 83 years, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights 55118.