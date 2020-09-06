1/1
Jacqueline F. "Jackie" SWANSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime West St. Paul resident, age 93. Passed away after a long illness on September 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Donald B. Swanson; parents, J. Alfred and Ethel Fritsche; daughter, Sharon; and brother, Jim Fritsche. Survived by daughter, Laurel (Chuck) Watt; sons, Paul and Eric (Rashid); grandsons, Ian Villa-Watt (Priscilla) and Andrew Watt; granddaughter, Sarah Swanson; and sister-in-law, Pat Fritsche. A proud West Sider, Jackie graduated from Humboldt High School ('44) and Hamline University ('48). After graduation from Hamline, she was employed by Ramsey County as a social worker and in later years worked at the West St. Paul branch of the Dakota County Library with people she treasured. She loved her peonies, the Minnesota Twins, mysteries, and laughing with her three grandchildren. Her family is grateful to the staff at the Willows of Ramsey Hill and Interim Hospice for their loving care, especially Denise. Due to Covid-19, a small family graveside service has been held. Memorials preferred to Jackie's church home for the past 83 years, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights 55118.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved