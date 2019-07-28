Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" (O'Rourke) GILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline "Jackie" (O'Rourke) GILL Obituary
Mom, Grams, Grammies On July 20, 2019, at the age of 87, Jackie was reunited with the "Love of her Life" Leo. Preceded in death by Husband, Grandson, Great Granddaughter, Parents, Sisters and Brothers. Survived by children, Colette (Bob) Bultinck, Carol (Ron) Kuehl, Cindy (Reid) Robertson, Chris (Tammy) Gill, Craig (Tricie) Gill and Ckyle Gill; 15 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren; 4 Sisters; many Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Celebration of Jackie's Life will be at a later date at her son Chris's house where she resided for the last 3 years. "You Belong to Me."
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.