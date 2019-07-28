|
Mom, Grams, Grammies On July 20, 2019, at the age of 87, Jackie was reunited with the "Love of her Life" Leo. Preceded in death by Husband, Grandson, Great Granddaughter, Parents, Sisters and Brothers. Survived by children, Colette (Bob) Bultinck, Carol (Ron) Kuehl, Cindy (Reid) Robertson, Chris (Tammy) Gill, Craig (Tricie) Gill and Ckyle Gill; 15 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren; 4 Sisters; many Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Celebration of Jackie's Life will be at a later date at her son Chris's house where she resided for the last 3 years. "You Belong to Me."
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019