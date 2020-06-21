Age 71, on June 11, 2020 Formerly of South Saint Paul Jacqueline is survived by her daughter Jennifer Giguere, son John Giguere and grandson Parker Giguere, extended family members, friends and colleagues. She is preceded in death by her father John Stutzinger, sister Sharon (Stutzinger) Stadler, mother Lesta (Lint) Stutzinger and former husband of 32 years William Giguere. Jacqueline graduated from South Saint Paul High School and Dakota County Technical College Nursing Program. Jacqueline retired from Inver Grove Heights School District 199 where she was the nurse for 22 years at Salem Hills Elementary. Prior to that she worked at Miller Hospital, St. Paul and Divine Redeemer Hospital, So. St. Paul. She spent her summers at JCC's Camp Butwin, MN as the camp nurse. She was part of the Friendship Ambulance team and a CPR Instructor for the American Red Cross as well as part of their Disaster Response Team. Jacqueline had a second passion for jewelry and worked part-time for several years at Van Drake Jewelers in West St. Paul. She earned an accredited jewelry professional diploma from the Gemological Institute of America and was a member of the American Gem Society. Jacqueline was part of the So. St. Paul Jaycees and Parent Teacher Association. She also served on the Civic Arts Commission and Mendakota Country Club Social Committee. She combined her love of music and faith by being part of the St. Paul Cathedral Choir for several years prior to becoming a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church Community, Sunfish Lake. Those who knew Jacqueline recognized her devotion to Faith, love of music, and wanting to make a difference where she could by helping people in her career and community. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandson. Services will take place at a later date. Memorials preferred to Inver Grove Heights B.E.S.T Foundation Jacqueline Giguere Memorial Nursing Scholarship-or- South Saint Paul Educational Foundation Jacqueline Giguere Memorial Nursing Scholarship.