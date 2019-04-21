|
|
Beloved Mother,Grandmother and Great-Grandmother April 19, 1933 ~ April 18, 2019. Jackie Monroe, of Roseville, MN, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth; husband, Robert; brothers, George and Gary; sisters, Norma Lee and Betty; and great grandson, Landon Jude Bruder. Survived by children, Robert, James (Christine), Renee (John) Peterson, Cynthia (Robert) Wert, and Bruce; brother, Carl DiBucci (Margie); in-laws: Richard Monroe, Laurence Monroe, Dorothy Perrelet (Ross), Rochelle Cammisuli, Rosemary Jackson, Betty Jane Guevara; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; her beloved dog, Bear; other family and friends. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 23 at FT. SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601 34th Ave S., Mpls. Meet at assembly area #1 by 9:50 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019