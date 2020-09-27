(Jackie, Dee Dee, Mom, Grams, Nana), age 82, of St. Paul, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 due to a courageous battle with recurring lung cancer. She was born on March 2, 1938, in West St. Paul, a daughter "Dee Dee" of the late Roy and Helen Hoff. Jackie was a graduate of Sibley High School Class of 1955 and was a prayerful woman of strong faith. She was a member of Lutheran Church of Peace in Maplewood. She is survived by numerous extended family members and dear friends, including her sister and all-time best friend, Sharon Duffy. She was a wonderfully devoted Mother to her 3 children Mark Adams, Gini (Gary) Rackner and Shari Adams. She was a fun and loving Grams to Bree (Matt) Bill, Brandi (Robb) Pottle, Brooke (Dave) Whelan, Roy (Chantelle) Adams, Brittani Senser, Ashlee Senser, Jason (Kristin) Rackner and Cameron Rackner; and was Nana to 14 great-grandchildren she adored. She is preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Aria Joy Burch Senser. After working for 25 years for 3M as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the head of the Purchasing/ Packaging Department, Jackie nurtured her passion for medical research by becoming a certified Medical Transcriptionist in Pathology for Minneapolis Children's Hospital. Jackie found great purpose through loving her family unconditionally. She rarely missed a celebration and shared with them her joy of Cribbage, Phase 10, Uno, Yahtzee, to name a few. She was also a member of many Bridge Clubs. She loved writing poetry and was published in March of 2002 on The Sounds of Poetry collection for poetry.com
(To Make a "Me" ) Per Jackie's wishes, her body was donated to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date, likely in March of 2021. Memorials preferred to Anatomy Bequest or donor's choice.