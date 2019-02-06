|
June 1, 1929 - February 3, 2019 Passed away surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert "Bob"; son, Charles Blossom of Woodbury; and daughter, Jeanne Seller of Hutchinson. Jackie is survived by son, Bill (Teresa) of Circle Pines, and grandchildren, Tom (Nadine), Andrew, Olivia, Erik; son, Robert (Doreen) of Eagan; son, Brian of Dellwood, and grandchildren, Nicholas, Parker, Isabelle; daughter, Barbara (Joe) Frits of St. Paul Park, and grandchildren, Aden, Sabrina, Violet; daughter-in-law, Judy Blossom of Woodbury; son-in-law, Mark Seller of Hutchinson, and grandchildren, Christine, Mariah, Jared; sister, Caroline Nentwig of Maplewood; many nieces & nephews; loving relatives and friends. Born in Chicago, moved to St. Paul as a child. Johnson High School class of 1947. Graduated from the U of MN as a Dental Hygienist, and worked for many years on the East Side of St. Paul with Dr. Spahl. Jackie loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and showing them how to bake. She was an avid reader, follower of current events. A longtime volunteer, involved with many charitable organizations, her passion was helping the less fortunate. She made numerous trips with groups offering free dental work in some of the poorest areas of the world. Visitation from 4-8PM on Friday, February 8th, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade Street (Hwy 61), St. Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Saturday, February 9th, visitation 1 hour prior, at the Church of St. Casimir, 934 Geranium Ave E, St. Paul, with a luncheon to follow. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jackie's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of St. Casimir. Special Thanks to all of the care givers at The Pillars.
