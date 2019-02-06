Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Casimir
934 Geranium Ave E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Casimir
934 Geranium Ave E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline BLOSSOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline June "Jackie" BLOSSOM


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline June "Jackie" BLOSSOM Obituary
June 1, 1929 - February 3, 2019 Passed away surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert "Bob"; son, Charles Blossom of Woodbury; and daughter, Jeanne Seller of Hutchinson. Jackie is survived by son, Bill (Teresa) of Circle Pines, and grandchildren, Tom (Nadine), Andrew, Olivia, Erik; son, Robert (Doreen) of Eagan; son, Brian of Dellwood, and grandchildren, Nicholas, Parker, Isabelle; daughter, Barbara (Joe) Frits of St. Paul Park, and grandchildren, Aden, Sabrina, Violet; daughter-in-law, Judy Blossom of Woodbury; son-in-law, Mark Seller of Hutchinson, and grandchildren, Christine, Mariah, Jared; sister, Caroline Nentwig of Maplewood; many nieces & nephews; loving relatives and friends. Born in Chicago, moved to St. Paul as a child. Johnson High School class of 1947. Graduated from the U of MN as a Dental Hygienist, and worked for many years on the East Side of St. Paul with Dr. Spahl. Jackie loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and showing them how to bake. She was an avid reader, follower of current events. A longtime volunteer, involved with many charitable organizations, her passion was helping the less fortunate. She made numerous trips with groups offering free dental work in some of the poorest areas of the world. Visitation from 4-8PM on Friday, February 8th, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade Street (Hwy 61), St. Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Saturday, February 9th, visitation 1 hour prior, at the Church of St. Casimir, 934 Geranium Ave E, St. Paul, with a luncheon to follow. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jackie's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of St. Casimir. Special Thanks to all of the care givers at The Pillars.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.