|
|
Age 79, of Burnsville passed away May 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by daughter, Teri Gittus Giguere (Dave Giguere) and son Todd Bloxham (Sarah Hines); grandchildren, Trevor, Danelle and Jacob and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 28th at 11AM at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley. Visitation 9:30-11:00AM. Luncheon following the service at Apple Valley VFW. Interment at 2PM, Union Cemetery, 2505 E Minnehaha Ave., Maplewood. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019