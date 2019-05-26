Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Cemetery
2505 E Minnehaha Ave
Maplewood, MN
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Apple Valley VFW
Jacqueline M. (Jackson) BLOXHAM


Jacqueline M. (Jackson) BLOXHAM Obituary
Age 79, of Burnsville passed away May 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by daughter, Teri Gittus Giguere (Dave Giguere) and son Todd Bloxham (Sarah Hines); grandchildren, Trevor, Danelle and Jacob and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 28th at 11AM at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley. Visitation 9:30-11:00AM. Luncheon following the service at Apple Valley VFW. Interment at 2PM, Union Cemetery, 2505 E Minnehaha Ave., Maplewood. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
