Jacqueline MONITA

Age 45 of St. Paul on June 7. Preceded in death by grandparents, Alex and Darlene Monita; survived by daughters, Whitney and Ebony, grandchildren, Nalayah, Nhamari and Za'Reyah, parents, John and Christine Ahlstrom and siblings, Katie and Luke. "Jackie Blue" was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Her kindness, her wit, her grit and her zest for life will be sorely missed. A service of celebration of her life will be held at a later date. God rest her soul.









