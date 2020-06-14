Jacqueline MONITA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 45 of St. Paul on June 7. Preceded in death by grandparents, Alex and Darlene Monita; survived by daughters, Whitney and Ebony, grandchildren, Nalayah, Nhamari and Za'Reyah, parents, John and Christine Ahlstrom and siblings, Katie and Luke. "Jackie Blue" was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Her kindness, her wit, her grit and her zest for life will be sorely missed. A service of celebration of her life will be held at a later date. God rest her soul.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved