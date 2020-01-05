|
Born March 23, 1924, Providence, RI Died January 1, 2020, St. Paul, MN Jackie passed away peacefully on New Year's Day, after 95 years of joyfulness, love and faith. Jackie was the second oldest child of Jean and Lauretta Olivier, French Canadian immigrants who settled in Providence, RI. Jackie grew up in a loving family with her parents and 5 siblings. In 1948, she married her devoted husband Raymond Huot, with whom she lived a wonderful life for 50 years. Jackie was the love and joy of Ray's life. Jackie and Ray had 3 children to whom they devoted their lives: Tom (Sue, deceased), Steve (Karen), and Claudia (Joe). She had 6 grand children; Joe (Megan), Andrew, Jenny (Zach), Charlie, Peter and Olivia, and 2 great-grandchildren, Miriam and Serena. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, about whom she talked at every opportunity. Ray and Jackie moved around the country during their marriage, ending up in Minnesota. They enjoyed traveling across the country to visit family and friends. Jackie was a woman of strong faith, independence and grace. She had a sunny, optimistic disposition and made quick friendships with everyone, whether on an airplane, shopping or at church. She enjoyed working for years at banks in the Twin Cities, where she met her dear friend Connie Powell. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Highway 13, Mendota, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020