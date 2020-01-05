Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Jacqueline HUOT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1405 Highway 13
Mendota, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1405 Highway 13
Mendota, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline HUOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Olivier HUOT


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Olivier HUOT Obituary
Born March 23, 1924, Providence, RI Died January 1, 2020, St. Paul, MN Jackie passed away peacefully on New Year's Day, after 95 years of joyfulness, love and faith. Jackie was the second oldest child of Jean and Lauretta Olivier, French Canadian immigrants who settled in Providence, RI. Jackie grew up in a loving family with her parents and 5 siblings. In 1948, she married her devoted husband Raymond Huot, with whom she lived a wonderful life for 50 years. Jackie was the love and joy of Ray's life. Jackie and Ray had 3 children to whom they devoted their lives: Tom (Sue, deceased), Steve (Karen), and Claudia (Joe). She had 6 grand children; Joe (Megan), Andrew, Jenny (Zach), Charlie, Peter and Olivia, and 2 great-grandchildren, Miriam and Serena. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, about whom she talked at every opportunity. Ray and Jackie moved around the country during their marriage, ending up in Minnesota. They enjoyed traveling across the country to visit family and friends. Jackie was a woman of strong faith, independence and grace. She had a sunny, optimistic disposition and made quick friendships with everyone, whether on an airplane, shopping or at church. She enjoyed working for years at banks in the Twin Cities, where she met her dear friend Connie Powell. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Highway 13, Mendota, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -