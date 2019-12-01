Home

Age 76 Passed away November 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Norma & Floyd Kaufman; infant daughter Sharon; & sister Jill. Survived by husband of 60 years on 2/10/2020, Gary; children Gregory, Michael (Vicki) & Sheryl (Steve) Hoke; many grandchildren & great grandchildren; 1 brother & 4 sisters. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (12/4) 11:00 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
