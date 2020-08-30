1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" VANDER HEYDEN
Age 81, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Jean; parents, Stanley and Ilene Moldenhauer; sisters, Janice Altmann, Jean Reinhart and Judith Cerini; and daughter-in-law, Susan Vander Heyden. Jackie is survived by her sons, Tony (Chris) of Maplewood, Bill (Theresa) of Ray, MI, Joe of Afton, John (Michelle) of Inver Grove Heights and Jim (Lori) of Big Lake; brother, Stanley (Carol) Moldenhauer; beloved grandmother of Jim (Ellen), Brianna, Kevin, Anna, Aaron (Haley), Jake, Linzie, Nicole, Ashley and Alex; and great-grandmother of Arianna and Annaleia. Visitation 4-7 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. During the visitation we will also be remembering Jean Vander Heyden, Jackie's daughter, who passed away earlier this year while living in FL.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
