|
|
Entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2019, at Rochester Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Jacqueline was born July 18, 1955, in Wilmington, NC. She was one of seven children born to the late Mr. Willie (Bill) and Mary Edna Reaves. She was the loving and devoted wife of Clyde Marcellus Thomas and an extraordinary mother to Belinda Reaves and Brielle Thomas. She took early retirement in 2010 from BSA System as a senior computer analyst. She was a member of The Living Word Church and WOM for 20 years and House of Praise Ministries until her father called her home. She served as a faithful member who truly loved the Lord. Jacqueline is preceded in death by her loving father, Mr. Willie (Bill) Lee Reaves; loving mother, Mary Edna Reaves; one sister, Vernell Webb. Those left to Cherish her fond and loving memories include four sisters, Sharon Brown of NC, Willie Mae "Sister" Reaves, Betty Toson, and Valentina Cotton all of Mullins SC; two stepdaughters, Pamela Taylor and Meliah Littlejohn of Mullins SC; two grandsons, Maurice Marcel Thomas and Trayvon Tyus D'Marr Anderson, Jr. of St. Paul, MN; 8 nieces; 10 nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral Service Friday, June 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Spiritual Life Ministries, 6865 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Public Visitation 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019