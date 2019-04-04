Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD
197 W Geranium Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Jacquelyn "Jaci" HARRINGER


1927 - 2019
Jacquelyn "Jaci" HARRINGER Obituary
In Loving Memory 1927 — 2019 (nee Brinckman) Age 91, of Maplewood; passed away on April 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by husband, Robert M.; stillborn son, Mark; and son-in-law, Ron Peterson. Survived by children, Diane Peterson, Robert G., Greg, Mary Elizabeth Silver; grandchildren, Christian (Nola), Matthew (Kristen), Weston, Mason, Michele, Melina, Danielle (Bryan); 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, April 8 at THE CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD, 197 W Geranium Ave, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Sunday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and from 9:30-10:30 AM Monday at the church. The family wishes to thank the staff of JA Wedum Residential Hospice for their loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019
