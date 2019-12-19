Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacques "Jack" LEDOUX

Jacques "Jack" LEDOUX Obituary
Age 78 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 16, 2019. Survived by wife, Donna (Helm); children, Tom (Ann), Kim, Lisa (Bill) Lund, Don (Amy) Ryan, Kelli (Don) Lesher; 24 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Claude (Claurice); sisters, Huey Boren, Theresa Chitwood & Jeanne Ludlow. Jack worked at Armours and Waterous Co. and served as a volunteer Fireman for the city of Inver Grove Heights. Funeral Service 2 PM Saturday, December 21st, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 12 Noon-2 PM prior to the service. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 19, 2019
