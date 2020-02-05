|
|
Age 13 Passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 3, 2020, in White Bear Lake MN due to complications of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). He is survived by his mom, Kelli, and siblings Ali and Benny. Also survived by his Pa, Dennis Kaetterhenry, Auntie Karin, Auntie and Uncle Christy and Joe Highland and his cousins Hailey and Selah, Great Aunt Lois Huebner, and her children Tyler and Katie. He joyfully joins Grandma Laurie Kaetterhenry and his Great Grandparents in Heaven! Thankful too for his PCA's who provided love and support over the years, Andrea Boss and Evelyn Flor. Jaeden was a student at Sunrise Park Middle School where he loved being a part of the WB Mountain Biking Team. He had a BIG heart and loved his siblings and cousins dearly. He also enjoyed Bible Camp, climbing, the cabin in Ely, Legos and soccer. Services will be at 1 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St, Maplewood, MN, with visitation from 11-1 PM. Private family interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020