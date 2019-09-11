Home

Age 21, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away unexpectedly September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents, Richard Johnson and Lois Lavoie. Survived by loving parents, Craig and Jane; brother, Nate; sister, Kaila; grandparents, Don Lavoie and Twyla Johnson; also aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, September 14th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-7 PM Friday, September 13th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave. IGH. Also 10-11 AM prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019
