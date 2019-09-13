|
Age 82, of St. Paul Park Passed away September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Joanie and son, Dean. Survived by daughter, Teresa (Lee); grandchildren, Nick (Jacqui), Rachel (Josh) and Greta; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Elliet, Hudson and Alexander. A gathering for Jim will be on Sunday, September 15th from 1–4 PM at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Special Thanks to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 13, 2019