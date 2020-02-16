Home

James A. "Jimmy" CONNOLLY

James A. "Jimmy" CONNOLLY Obituary
Age 76 Passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his brothers, Denny and Mark, and stepdaughter, Leandra Wende. Survived by his wife, Joyce Trembley; children, Adam and DeElta; sisters Peggy McCarthy (Larry) and Colleen Strom (Don); sister-in-law Becky Connolly; stepson Eddie Zepeda; loving grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews and friends. Decorated Veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, Purple Heart recipient and past State Commander of the . Private Interment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
