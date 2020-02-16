|
Age 76 Passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his brothers, Denny and Mark, and stepdaughter, Leandra Wende. Survived by his wife, Joyce Trembley; children, Adam and DeElta; sisters Peggy McCarthy (Larry) and Colleen Strom (Don); sister-in-law Becky Connolly; stepson Eddie Zepeda; loving grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews and friends. Decorated Veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, Purple Heart recipient and past State Commander of the . Private Interment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020