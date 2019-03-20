|
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, player of sports, Teacher and Coach Res. W. St. Paul age 87 died February 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Ethel. Survived by wife Pat, son Brad, daughter Jan (Christopher), grandson Cole,sister Jacqueline Swanson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim graduated from Humboldt High School, Hamline University, Masters from Mankato State, drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers and played in the NBA over a 2 year period, taught and coached at Central High School for 31 years. After he retired from teaching, he worked at the Minnesota State Fair for 14 years and worked over 50 State Fairs. He played basketball, sorftball and volleyball in the age 70 and over league. Memorial Funeral service March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights, MN with visitation 1 hour before the service. Memorials Preferred to Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Hamline University Association or donor's choice. 651-222-3220
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019