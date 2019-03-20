Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul's United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Paul's United Methodist Church
700 Wesley Lane
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James FRITSCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. FRITSCHE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James A. FRITSCHE Obituary
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, player of sports, Teacher and Coach Res. W. St. Paul age 87 died February 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Ethel. Survived by wife Pat, son Brad, daughter Jan (Christopher), grandson Cole,sister Jacqueline Swanson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim graduated from Humboldt High School, Hamline University, Masters from Mankato State, drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers and played in the NBA over a 2 year period, taught and coached at Central High School for 31 years. After he retired from teaching, he worked at the Minnesota State Fair for 14 years and worked over 50 State Fairs. He played basketball, sorftball and volleyball in the age 70 and over league. Memorial Funeral service March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights, MN with visitation 1 hour before the service. Memorials Preferred to Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Hamline University Association or donor's choice. 651-222-3220
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now