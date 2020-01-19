|
St. Paul, MN Jim passed away, unexpectedly Jan. 3rd after suffering a massive stroke. Jim graduated from Macalester school of Law in 1986. He then worked for the MN Attorney General's office until opening a law firm with Gordon Glendenning and finally retiring a few years ago. Jim's passions were traveling, restoring his older home in St. Paul, building a cabin in Nashwauk, MN with family and friends and playing poker with friends around his table. If a man is judged by the friends he keeps, he was one hell of a man. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his sister, Sandy Starkey, brother Jack Jorgensen Jr., nephews David and Michael Starkey, niece Melissa Starkey, a great nephew and niece, stepsons Matt and Keith Sandahl and their children. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at Billy's on Grand, 857 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN on Jan 25th 2-6pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020