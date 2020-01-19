Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Billy's on Grand
857 Grand Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James JORGENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. JORGENSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. JORGENSEN Obituary
St. Paul, MN Jim passed away, unexpectedly Jan. 3rd after suffering a massive stroke. Jim graduated from Macalester school of Law in 1986. He then worked for the MN Attorney General's office until opening a law firm with Gordon Glendenning and finally retiring a few years ago. Jim's passions were traveling, restoring his older home in St. Paul, building a cabin in Nashwauk, MN with family and friends and playing poker with friends around his table. If a man is judged by the friends he keeps, he was one hell of a man. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his sister, Sandy Starkey, brother Jack Jorgensen Jr., nephews David and Michael Starkey, niece Melissa Starkey, a great nephew and niece, stepsons Matt and Keith Sandahl and their children. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at Billy's on Grand, 857 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN on Jan 25th 2-6pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -