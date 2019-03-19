Home

Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family On March 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rose Lancette. Jim is survived by his wife, Marianne; children, Mark (Cheryl), Stephen, Richard, Ann (Al) Chaves and Barbara (Bob) Leitner; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral Service 11AM on Friday, March 22nd. Visitation 4-8PM on Thursday, March 21st and 1 hour prior to the service. All at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MN .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2019
