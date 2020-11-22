Age 56 Passed away November 18, 2020 at his home in Maplewood. Preceded in death by parents, Patricia and John Lindkvist. Survived by his uncle, Frank Lindkvist (TX), his aunt, Dorothy McCarthy (Roseville, MN), aunt and uncle, Mary and Robert Carlson (Foley, MN), half-sister, Lori Malm-Gerhardson (Siren, WI), along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was a graduate of Alexander Ramsey high school. He worked several years at JAL Standard Station in Lauderdale, MN. He was also employed as a manager at Shakey's Pizza and worked at the Guitar Center in Roseville, MN. Jimmy's passion was writing and playing music on his guitar. He also looked forward to decorating for the holidays and enjoyed 4th of July Fireworks. Jimmy loved spending time with his extended family. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Jimmy was taken from us far too young and will be missed terribly. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the family.