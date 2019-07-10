Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St
Hastings, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St
Hastings, MN
View Map
Age 94, of Hastings Died peacefully July 5, 2019 Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thurs. (7/11) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment with Military Honors provided by the Hastings VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 will follow at the parish cemetery. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Thurs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the , or to the donor's choice in memory of Jim. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
