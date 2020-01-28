|
|
Age 78, of Vermillion Passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Fri. (1/31) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8433 239 St E., Hampton. Interment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thurs. (1/30) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings & also at church on Fri. from 9:30 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands, or to the donor's choice in memory of Jim. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 28, 2020