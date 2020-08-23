1/
James A. ROSSBACH
Age 88 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Bigfork, MN Preceded in death by parents and four siblings. Jim started his career as an apprentice carpenter when he met Betty. They married, Jim served our country; an Army veteran. He went on to teach carpentry and became an administrator at Hennepin Tech Colleges before retiring in 1991 when they moved to their dream home on Big Turtle Lake. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather; always willing to help neighbors and serve his communities. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, hunting, and pursuing his artistic interests creating stained glassworks. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou; son, James Jr. "Tony" Rossbach (Judy); daughters, Dawn and Carol; granddaughters, Rachel, Robin, Rhonda, and Kay, 7 great-grandchil dren and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday (August 28, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
