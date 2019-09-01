Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James SCHILLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. SCHILLING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. SCHILLING Obituary
Age 97, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Louise; infant son; parents, George and Elva; and brother, Lambert. Survived by children, Joan (Andy) Decker, Joel (Yvonne Killeen), John (Debbie), and Jill Schilling; four grandchildren; six great grand-children; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at White Pines Memory Care (Cottage Grove) for their loving care over the past 28 months. Visitation 4-8 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues at 10 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Memorial Service beginning at 11 AM. Private family interment. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now