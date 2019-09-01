|
Age 97, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Louise; infant son; parents, George and Elva; and brother, Lambert. Survived by children, Joan (Andy) Decker, Joel (Yvonne Killeen), John (Debbie), and Jill Schilling; four grandchildren; six great grand-children; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at White Pines Memory Care (Cottage Grove) for their loving care over the past 28 months. Visitation 4-8 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues at 10 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Memorial Service beginning at 11 AM. Private family interment. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019