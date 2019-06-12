|
|
Age 73 of Woodbury passed away peacefully June 8, 2019. James was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, eventually moving to the United States with his family. Even though he was a Canadian citizen, he volunteered for military service during the Vietnam War, and served there as an officer in the US Army. He became a Combat Engineers Unit Commander and was awarded a Bronze Star for exemplary service to his unit. Jim was an avid reader. Throughout his life, he was a student of history, always searching to learn and understand the world around him. In his free time, he found solace on the golf course. Jim particularly loved fishing trips with his family to the island on Lake Saganaga, Ontario. He loved being outside and took great joy in spending time with his family. He, and his eternally quick wit and occasionally biting sarcasm, will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Margaret. He is survived by his sister, Mary (David) Magnuson; nephews, John (Heather) and Jim (Jane); niece, Fran (Matt) Forse; step-siblings, Mary (Larry) Fegebank, Ann O'Fallon, Maureen Murphy, C. Michael (Kathy) Murphy and Daniel Murphy; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 409 3rd St. N., Bayport with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 12, 2019