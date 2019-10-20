|
Passed peacefully, at home, after a long illness at age 60. Born April 17, 1959, Jim passed to the other side of the veil to see our Lord, on October 18, 2019. Preceded in his passing are his mother, Rosalie Germain, and baby sister, Janine. Jim is survived by the love of his life, his wife and best friend, Patty; father and step-mother, Arlin and Fran; son Jeremy (Renee) Eliasen; granddaughters, Lillian and Willow; sisters, Cathy Carlson, Annette, Gail (Vince) Wheeler; mother-in-law, Bonnie Ryan; sister-in-law, Paula Ryan; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 25th at 11AM (gathering begins at 10AM) at THE CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul, MN. Family interment at St. Odilia Prayer Garden, Shoreview, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019