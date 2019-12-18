|
|
Age 36 Passed away December 11, 2019 due to a motor vehicle accident. Preceded by brother Dan Valera; & uncle Jim Walters. Survived by son Devon; daughter Brenna; mother Debra Delcastillo (Henry), step siblings Henry Jr. (Mary Jo) & Heidi (Tony); father Jayme (Joann) Mottaz, & his family; sister Holly (Blais); brothers Chris (Marnie), Tommy Valera; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Funeral Service Thursday (12/19) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019