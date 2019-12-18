Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
James Allen MOTTAZ Obituary
Age 36 Passed away December 11, 2019 due to a motor vehicle accident. Preceded by brother Dan Valera; & uncle Jim Walters. Survived by son Devon; daughter Brenna; mother Debra Delcastillo (Henry), step siblings Henry Jr. (Mary Jo) & Heidi (Tony); father Jayme (Joann) Mottaz, & his family; sister Holly (Blais); brothers Chris (Marnie), Tommy Valera; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Funeral Service Thursday (12/19) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019
