Age 74 of Stacy, MN Passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2019. Jim was the owner and operator of J & M tree farm in Stacy, and also of Shoreview 66 service station. He also worked at R & S automotive. He retired on their converted cut your own Christmas tree farm. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; their 4 children; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace (Herman) Otten, brother, David (Judy) Anderson; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 25402 Itasca Avenue, Forest Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019