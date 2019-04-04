Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church
25402 Itasca Avenue
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church
25402 Itasca Avenue
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" ANDERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jim" ANDERSON Obituary
Age 74 of Stacy, MN Passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2019. Jim was the owner and operator of J & M tree farm in Stacy, and also of Shoreview 66 service station. He also worked at R & S automotive. He retired on their converted cut your own Christmas tree farm. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; their 4 children; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace (Herman) Otten, brother, David (Judy) Anderson; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 25402 Itasca Avenue, Forest Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now