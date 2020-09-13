Age 80, of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully June 15, 2020 at Prelude Care Center in White Bear Lake, MN. A visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 1:30 and 2:00 pm accordingly at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, MN. Jim was born on January 14, 1940 in Elbow Lake, MN to Anna and Alvin Pearson. He dearly loved his family and spending time on the farm with his brother and sisters. He played football in high school and worked as a milkman. Upon graduation, he joined the US Army and was in boot camp in Fort Benning, GA and then stationed in Germany 2 years. Following his military service, he moved to Minneapolis and went to Dunwoody College to become an electrician. In 1968, he built his home in North St. Paul, where his 3 children were raised. He had many dear friends and neighbors throughout the community. In 1990 he married his wife Laurel, who he adored. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His hobbies included wood carving, hunting, MN Vikings/MN Twins, bowling, fishing and travel. He was a proud member of IBEW Local Union 110 and loved researching his family history. Jim is survived by his wife Laurel; his 3 children: Brad (Susan) Pearson, Angela Olson, Amy (Scott) Peterson; stepchildren: Jay (Debbie) Kalsbeck, Joel (Beth) Kalsbeck, Tom (Carrie) Kalsbeck; siblings: Marilyn Amborn and Junelle Pearson; eleven grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Anna Pearson; brother Alton. Jim will be dearly missed.









