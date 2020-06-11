James Arthur CORBIN Sr.
Age 77, of Cottage Grove, Passed away on June 7, 2020 He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; sister, Marie; brother-in-law, Jim and many other loved ones. James is survived by his children, James Jr., (Jo), Donald (Beckie), Theresa (Doug) Dolan and Tricia (Scott) Thoele-Weirauch; grand children, J.T., Heather, Jeff Jr., Danny (Kir), Brandi, Dillon (Kelsey), Dalton, Amber, Alex, Bonnie and Britten; great-grandchildren, Faye, James, Gabby and Maddy; siblings, Delores (Jerry) Gries and Gloria (Art) Eichmann; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 3-7 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Visitation, 11-12 PM, Monday, 15, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Graveside Service12:30 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Cottage Grove Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
