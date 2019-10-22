Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Homes - Prescott
1339 Orrin Road
Prescott, WI 54021
Resources
More Obituaries for James RICHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur RICHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur RICHMAN Obituary
Age 84, of Prescott, WI Was called to his Heavenly home on October 16, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. Jim worked for 3M as a Chemical Engineer for 32 ½ years. Jim is survived by his children, Mary Kuder, Cathy Richman, Barbara (Mark) Sanborn, Susan Richman, Nancy Froom, and Clifford (Stacey) Richman; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Janet Wallace and Patricia Miner; brother, Jack Richman; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; and his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 269 Dakota St. S., Prescott. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prescott. Honoring Jim's passion for nature, memorials are preferred to the Carpenter Nature Center in Hastings. O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Prescott (715) 262-5404.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now