Age 84, of Prescott, WI Was called to his Heavenly home on October 16, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. Jim worked for 3M as a Chemical Engineer for 32 ½ years. Jim is survived by his children, Mary Kuder, Cathy Richman, Barbara (Mark) Sanborn, Susan Richman, Nancy Froom, and Clifford (Stacey) Richman; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Janet Wallace and Patricia Miner; brother, Jack Richman; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; and his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 269 Dakota St. S., Prescott. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prescott. Honoring Jim's passion for nature, memorials are preferred to the Carpenter Nature Center in Hastings. O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Prescott (715) 262-5404.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019