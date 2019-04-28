|
Age 90 of St. Paul Retired Professor of Chemistry, College of St. Thomas; retired Research Specialist, Corporate Research Laboratories, 3M Co., died on April 22, 2019. Resident of Ramsey County. Born October 5, 1928 of Arthur and Loretta (Sullivan) in Butte, Montana. A.B. degree, Chemistry, Carroll College (MT), 1950. Ph.D., Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry, University of Notre Dame, IN. Served two years in the Armed Forces Special Weapons Program. Member of Faculty and Dept. Chair, Carroll College (MT) 1957-1959. Professor of Chemistry, College of St. Thomas, 1959-1989. Lecturer, U. of Notre Dame. Survived by his beloved children and their spouses, Catherine J. Kennedy (Don), Ann R. Hansen, Paul J. Ryan (Eileen), and John F. Ryan (Patricia); by his precious grandchildren, Michael and Anne Kennedy, Elyse Hawkins (Ryan) and Lauren Hansen, Timothy and Christopher Ryan; great grandchil-dren Penelope and Henry Hawkins; sister Marjorie Tatarka (John); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his second wife, Wilifriede (Willie) Conway Ryan; sister and brother-in-law Jean Sullivan (Jerry). Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday (5/4) at 10AM at the Church of St. Louis, King of France, 506 Cedar St, St Paul, MN. Visitation Friday (5/5) from 5:30PM-7:30PM at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, and also 1 hour prior to Mass at Church on Saturday. Private interment with Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019