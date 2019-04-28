Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Louis, King of France
506 Cedar S
St Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of St. Louis, King of France
506 Cedar St
St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur RYAN


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Arthur RYAN Obituary
Age 90 of St. Paul Retired Professor of Chemistry, College of St. Thomas; retired Research Specialist, Corporate Research Laboratories, 3M Co., died on April 22, 2019. Resident of Ramsey County. Born October 5, 1928 of Arthur and Loretta (Sullivan) in Butte, Montana. A.B. degree, Chemistry, Carroll College (MT), 1950. Ph.D., Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry, University of Notre Dame, IN. Served two years in the Armed Forces Special Weapons Program. Member of Faculty and Dept. Chair, Carroll College (MT) 1957-1959. Professor of Chemistry, College of St. Thomas, 1959-1989. Lecturer, U. of Notre Dame. Survived by his beloved children and their spouses, Catherine J. Kennedy (Don), Ann R. Hansen, Paul J. Ryan (Eileen), and John F. Ryan (Patricia); by his precious grandchildren, Michael and Anne Kennedy, Elyse Hawkins (Ryan) and Lauren Hansen, Timothy and Christopher Ryan; great grandchil-dren Penelope and Henry Hawkins; sister Marjorie Tatarka (John); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his second wife, Wilifriede (Willie) Conway Ryan; sister and brother-in-law Jean Sullivan (Jerry). Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday (5/4) at 10AM at the Church of St. Louis, King of France, 506 Cedar St, St Paul, MN. Visitation Friday (5/5) from 5:30PM-7:30PM at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, and also 1 hour prior to Mass at Church on Saturday. Private interment with Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now