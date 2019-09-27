Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur "Jim" YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur "Jim" YOUNG Obituary
Died Sept. 25, 2019 Owner/operator of Young Excavating in Hugo, MN Known as "Inappropriate Jim" to his poker friends, a flirtatious teaser of waitresses and master Uno cheater. Preceded in death by his parents, Byron "Barney" Young and Lucille "Lucy" (Weekley) Young. Survived by his siblings, Ray, Arlene Rickaby, Norman (Kelly), Myrna (Ken) Carlson, Larry (Lisa), Shaggy, Laura (Todd) Lewandowski and Terry; many nieces and nephews; his daughter, Marnie and his favorite daughter, Hobbes (the dog). The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. A time of sharing those funny stories about Jim will begin at 7:00 p.m. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now