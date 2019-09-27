|
Died Sept. 25, 2019 Owner/operator of Young Excavating in Hugo, MN Known as "Inappropriate Jim" to his poker friends, a flirtatious teaser of waitresses and master Uno cheater. Preceded in death by his parents, Byron "Barney" Young and Lucille "Lucy" (Weekley) Young. Survived by his siblings, Ray, Arlene Rickaby, Norman (Kelly), Myrna (Ken) Carlson, Larry (Lisa), Shaggy, Laura (Todd) Lewandowski and Terry; many nieces and nephews; his daughter, Marnie and his favorite daughter, Hobbes (the dog). The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. A time of sharing those funny stories about Jim will begin at 7:00 p.m. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019