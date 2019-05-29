|
Age 85 of White Bear Lake A loving husband, father and grandfather, Jim passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife, Betty; parents, Ralph and Minnie; brothers, Bob and Bill. He is survived by his children, Doug, Karen (Jay) Stevens; grandchildren, Nathan and Logan; nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was a devoted teacher of high school French and English in North Saint Paul. After retiring, he kept busy by volunteering with Literacy Volunteers and Loaves and Fishes. He also spent time at the Anoka County Airport, refurbishing old planes and built two of his own ultralight planes. While he loved to travel the world, he was also closely tied to his Wednesday night friends and his North Dakota farm roots. Memorial service will be 10AM Saturday, June 1 at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation Friday, May 31 from 4-6PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, and one hour prior to service at church. Memorials to preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019